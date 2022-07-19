Terrebonne Rec in Need of Officials and Air Base Splash Park Groundsman

Adele Ann Jackson
July 19, 2022
July 19, 2022

Terrebonne Parish Recreation is seeking officials for all activities and a groundsman for the Air Base Splash Pad.

Whether you like the sound of a baseball hitting the bat, the swoosh of a basketball flying into the net, or actually like the green stains on a uniform, officials are needed across the board in Terrebonne Rec activities. The job starts at $22.00 per game.



In addition to officials, the Air Base Splash Park is looking for a groundsman to help with upkeep. The job starting salary is $10.68 per hour.

The Parish has been working hard to make Parish jobs more attractive, so now is the time to apply at tpcg.org/jobs! Have questions? Contact Terrebonne Rec at (985) 873-6584 or email TPRec@tpcg.org.

