Terrebonne Rec in Need of Officials and Air Base Splash Park Groundsman

Terrebonne Parish Recreation is seeking officials for all activities and a groundsman for the Air Base Splash Pad.

Whether you like the sound of a baseball hitting the bat, the swoosh of a basketball flying into the net, or actually like the green stains on a uniform, officials are needed across the board in Terrebonne Rec activities. The job starts at $22.00 per game.

In addition to officials, the Air Base Splash Park is looking for a groundsman to help with upkeep. The job starting salary is $10.68 per hour.

The Parish has been working hard to make Parish jobs more attractive, so now is the time to apply at tpcg.org/jobs! Have questions? Contact Terrebonne Rec at (985) 873-6584 or email TPRec@tpcg.org.