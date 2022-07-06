Terrebonne Rec in Need of Tackle Football Coaches

Interested in becoming a tackle football coach? Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced they are looking for coaches for the upcoming season.

Coach approval takes approximately three weeks, so to avoid delays, Terrebonne Rec encourages those interested to apply as soon as possible.

The registration for football teams opens July 11 and runs through August 12. Practices begin August 29 and games begin September 17. The first coaches meeting will be August 12. Coaches must pass all checks, train, establish teams, and get a coach badge before practices begin or delays may be possible.

Contact TPR staff for more information and to begin the application and background check process at (985) 873-6584, visit TPRec.org, or email TPRec@tpcg.org.