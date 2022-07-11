Terrebonne Rec Tackle Football Regristration Opens Today, July 11

Terrebonne Parish Recreation Tackle Football regristration for the 2022 season opens today, July 11.

There will be three leagues; Pee Wee (Age 7-8, born before 9/1/15), Jr. Varsity (Age 9-10, born before 9/1/13), and Varsity (Age 11-12, born before 9/1/11). Early registration is encoraged because rosters fill fast!

Mark your calenders for the following important dates:

Coach Sign Up/Establish Teams opened June 22 (contact staff for more information on how to sign up)

Coaches meeting- Tuesday, August 2

Tackle Football Registration Closes- Friday, August 12

Practices begin- Monday, August 29

Games begin Saturday, September 17 and run through Novembe 13

Coaches are STILL NEEDED. The application process takes approximately three weeks so it is encouraged to apply NOW.

Register online at TPRec.org. There will be no late registration that will be offered. For questions or more information, reach out to staff at (985) 873-6584 or email TPRec@tpcg.org.