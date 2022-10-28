Terrebonne Rec Training League Basketball Registration for 5 & 6 Year Olds Ends Today

Here’s a friendly reminder that today, October 28, is the last day to register five and six-year-olds for Terrebonne Parish Recreation’s (TPR) Training Basketball League!

Training League Basketball registration for five and six-year-olds closes at 4:00 p.m. today, Friday, October 28. There will be no late registrations offered, so don’t miss out! Parents and guardians will need a birth certificate to upload with the signup. Registration can be completed at TPREC.ORG.

Here are some important dates to remember for the Training League Basketball teams:

Friday, October 28- REGISTRATION CLOSES

Thursday, November 3- Team letters are mailed

Saturday, November 12- Week 1

Saturday, November 19- Week 2

Saturday, November 3- Week 3

Saturday, December 10- Week 4

Saturday, December 17- Final week 5

Also, please note TPR is seeking coaches for 2022 boys and girls teams ages seven through 12! If you’re interested, you can call the staff or apply online. For questions or information, contact the Terrebonne Rec staff at (985) 873-6584 or email TPRec@tpcg.org.