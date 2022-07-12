Terrebonne Rec Volleyball and Cheer Registration Now Open

Terrebonne Parish Rec volleyball and cheer registration are now open! Both sports opened July 11 and will run through August 12.

Volleyball has four leagues: Peewee (ages 8-9, born before 9/1/2014), Jr. Varisty (ages 10-11, born before 9/1/2012), Varsity (ages 12-14, born before 9/1/2010), Pre-Prep (15-17, born before 9/1/2017). Coaches are still needed! The application process takes approximately three weeks, so apply today to avoid delays! Please mark your calendars for the following important volleyball dates:

Coach sign up/establish teams- ongoing

Coaches meeting- August 4

Registration closes- August 12

Practices begin- August 31

Games run from September 17 through November 12

Cheerleading has four leagues as well: Mascot Cheer (ages 5-6, born before 9/1/2017), PeeWee (ages 7-8, born before 9/1/2015), Jr. Varsity (ages 9-10, born before 9/1/2013), and Varsity (ages 11-12, born before 9/1/2011). Cheer coaches are still needed, and to avoid delays, it is encouraged to apply as soon as possible! Mark your calendars for the following important cheer dates:

Coach sign up/establish teams- ongoing

Coaches meeting- August 2

Registration closes- August 12

Practices begin- August 29

Games run from September 17 through November 13

Both sports will not be accepting late registration. Rosters fill up quickly, so register early! For questions or more information, visit TPRec.org, call (985) 873-6584, or email TPRec@tpcg.org.