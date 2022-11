Terrebonne Recreation Basketball Ages 7-12 Coach Meetings to be Held THIS Week

Here’s your friendly reminder for Terrebonne Rec basketball coach meetings for ages seven through 12 will be this week!

Terrebonne Parish Recreation has sent a reminder for recreation basketball ages seven through 12 coaches meetings will be this week! The girls coaching meeting will be Wednesday, November 9 and for boys, it will be Thursday, November 10. Both meetings will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the TPR Annex Building located at 1192 Barrow Street in Houma.

As a reminder, here are your 2022-2023 dates to mark on your calendars:

2022 Boys Basketball

Registration opened on October 24

Coach meeting is on November 10

Registration closes on November 18

Practice begins for Ages 7-8 on December 5

Practice begins for ages 11-12 on December 12

Games begin for ages 7-8 on December 17

Practice begins for ages 9-10 on December 19

Games begin for ages 11-12 on December 27

Games begin for ages 9-10 on January 2, 2023

Final basketball games on February 4, 2023

2022 Girls Basketball

Registration opened on October 24

Coach meeting is on November 9

Practice begins for ages 7-8 on December 5

Practice begins for ages 11-12 on December 12

Games begin for ages 7-8 on December 17

Practice begins for ages 9-10 on December 19

Games begin for ages 11-12 on December 27

Games begin for ages 9-10 on January 2, 2023

Final basketball games on February 4, 2023

For more information and to keep updated, visitΒ www.tprec.org!