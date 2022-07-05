Terrebonne Recreation in Need of Volleyball Coaches

Public health notice: LDH notifies public of updated EPA drinking water advisories
July 5, 2022
Insurance Commissioner, Senate Insurance Chair, & House Insurance Chair Holds Press Conference July 5
July 5, 2022

Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced they are looking for volleyball coaches.

Terrebonne Rec. encourages those interested in reaching out as soon as possible so that teams can be established. Delays may happen if coach spots are not filled.

Coach approval takes approximately three weeks and includes a background check process. “Apply or renew early to ensure badge is issued prior to season practices starting,” the announcement read.



Registration for volleyball teams opens July 11 and runs through August 12. The first coach meeting is on August 4. Practices begin August 31 and games start September 17.

 

To register or to find out more information, visit www.tprec.org.

Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

Related posts

June 29, 2022

2022 Terrebonne Parish Recreation Complete Registration and Program Schedule

Read more