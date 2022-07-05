Terrebonne Recreation in Need of Volleyball Coaches

Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced they are looking for volleyball coaches.

Terrebonne Rec. encourages those interested in reaching out as soon as possible so that teams can be established. Delays may happen if coach spots are not filled.

Coach approval takes approximately three weeks and includes a background check process. “Apply or renew early to ensure badge is issued prior to season practices starting,” the announcement read.

Registration for volleyball teams opens July 11 and runs through August 12. The first coach meeting is on August 4. Practices begin August 31 and games start September 17.

To register or to find out more information, visit www.tprec.org.