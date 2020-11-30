Terrebonne’s Maason Smith ranked No. 1 overall prospect in the country by Rivals
Terrebonne High’s defensive lineman Maason Smith is now ranked the No. 1 overall football prospect for the class of 2021 by Rivals, a well-respected authority on college football recruiting.
Smith, who was already the No. 1 ranked defensive tackle in the country, has scholarship offers from over 30 Division 1 schools, including LSU, Alabama and Georgia.
Now that his accomplished high school career is over, the 6-foot-5 300-pound athletic recruit will soon commit to the team he will be suiting up for at the next level.
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN
Our new No. 1 overall player is uncommitted Louisiana DT Maason Smith @maassoonn_
LSU, Georgia, Alabama and several others are vying to land his commitment.
See the full list of 26 updated five-stars here: https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/VRCygR765M
— Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020