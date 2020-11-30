Terrebonne’s Maason Smith ranked No. 1 overall prospect in the country by Rivals

Terrebonne High’s defensive lineman Maason Smith is now ranked the No. 1 overall football prospect for the class of 2021 by Rivals, a well-respected authority on college football recruiting.

Smith, who was already the No. 1 ranked defensive tackle in the country, has scholarship offers from over 30 Division 1 schools, including LSU, Alabama and Georgia.

Now that his accomplished high school career is over, the 6-foot-5 300-pound athletic recruit will soon commit to the team he will be suiting up for at the next level.