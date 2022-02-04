The Beijing 2022 Olympics Kick-Off with Stunning Opening Ceremony

The Beijing 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony kicked off the winter games!

The Opening Ceremony was stunning and the technology was amazing. The lighting to the Olympic cauldron – the snowflake – now hangs in the middle of the National Stadium, symbolizes that Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 are a go. The ceremony ended with two athletes China chose to deliver the flame to the Olympic Cauldron, including one it said was of Uyghur heritage

The next 16 days will bring winter games and will showcase athletes’ talents across different disciplines in 15 sports.

In the first round of games, the USA won against Sweden in Curling. Other disciplines completed were figure skating, ice hockey, luge, and ski jumping.

Tomorrow, Saturday, February 5, events will be held in biathlon, curling, freestyle skiing, luge, short track speed skating, ski jumping, snowboard, and short track speed skating. The USA is set to compete in curling against China for the Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 8 and against Canada for the Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9. In ice hockey, the USA Women’s Preliminary Round will be played against ROC (Russia).

The full schedule of events can be found here.