The Warriors 7/8 Baseball Team wins Terrebonne Parish Recreation Championship

June 16, 2023
June 16, 2023

Congratulations to the Terrebonne Parish Recreation 7/8 Warriors Baseball Team, who recently won their Parish Championship following an undefeated season. The coaches and team members were able to come together and share their favorite memories of the season following their win.

“One thing we said from our first practice was that this entire season we were going to win as a team, lose as a team, but most importantly learn to play as a team,” said head coach Anika Ezell. “The boys went on to do something rare in the game of baseball, and end the season the same way they started– undefeated!” Ezell explained how much the win meant to her, her fellow coaches, and her players. “We put God first on our team,” said Ezell. “We were also blessed with great coaches, volunteers, players, and teammates. Not only were we all able to teach the fundamentals of baseball, but also teach the fundamentals of life. That is our definition of what it means to be a Warrior.”


“Winning as a player is obviously satisfying, but winning with a group of kids you have helped over a season is on another level,” said Coach Garrett Trahan. “Seeing their excitement after the championship made it all worth it.” Coach Blake Bergeron echoed these statements, saying, “These boys worked their tails off and always showed respect to their competition on and off the field. It was a great season.” Lastly, Coach Dexter Detiveaux said, “This season was really rewarding for the kids, coaches, and parents. Not only were the boys really close, but they seemed to click halfway through the season and reach their stride. It was great to be a part of a team that puts God first and made prayer a priority. Congratulations, Warriors!”

Read below to see each player’s favorite memory of the season.

  • Levi Foret: “My favorite thing was we had a great team, won the championship, and I can’t wait for next season.”
  • Levi Matheny: “I enjoyed playing catcher and playing baseball with my friends.”
  • KJ Billiot: “My favorite part of the season was making new friends and helping the team with my batting.”
  • Carter Ezell: “My favorite part was going undefeated and getting a hit in the last inning to help my team win the championship.”
  • Fielder Price: “My favorite part of the season was playing and practicing with friends and hitting a Home Run on the last day of the season.”
  • Braiden Detiveaux: “I liked that the whole team played good and our sportsmanship to the other teams.”
  • Jax Trahan: “The best part was hitting the game-tying triple in the championship.“
  • Jack Bergeron: “My favorite memory was catching a fly ball to bring my team to the championship game and working on my fielding skills.”
  • Henry Redmond: “My favorite part of the season was “Winning the Championship with my teammates!”
  • Elijah Miller: “My favorite part of the season was catching the ball in the air and batting 2nd in line.”
  • Bowen Ingram: “I liked playing with my team because they were good at baseball, and my coaches were cool.”
  • Henry Orgeron: “I enjoyed making new friends, running fast, and being in the winning “dog pile” up as champs!”
  • Jacob Bergeron: “I liked being on the Warriors and cheering on my teammates, but my favorite was hitting the game winning hit in the championship!”
  • James Bergeron: “My favorite was spending time with my friends and winning the championship!”
  • Ian Celestine: “I loved everything about this season but the best part was wining the Championship!”


Isabelle Gareis

