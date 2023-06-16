The Warriors 7/8 Baseball Team wins Terrebonne Parish Recreation Championship

Congratulations to the Terrebonne Parish Recreation 7/8 Warriors Baseball Team, who recently won their Parish Championship following an undefeated season. The coaches and team members were able to come together and share their favorite memories of the season following their win.

“One thing we said from our first practice was that this entire season we were going to win as a team, lose as a team, but most importantly learn to play as a team,” said head coach Anika Ezell. “The boys went on to do something rare in the game of baseball, and end the season the same way they started– undefeated!” Ezell explained how much the win meant to her, her fellow coaches, and her players. “We put God first on our team,” said Ezell. “We were also blessed with great coaches, volunteers, players, and teammates. Not only were we all able to teach the fundamentals of baseball, but also teach the fundamentals of life. That is our definition of what it means to be a Warrior.”

“Winning as a player is obviously satisfying, but winning with a group of kids you have helped over a season is on another level,” said Coach Garrett Trahan. “Seeing their excitement after the championship made it all worth it.” Coach Blake Bergeron echoed these statements, saying, “These boys worked their tails off and always showed respect to their competition on and off the field. It was a great season.” Lastly, Coach Dexter Detiveaux said, “This season was really rewarding for the kids, coaches, and parents. Not only were the boys really close, but they seemed to click halfway through the season and reach their stride. It was great to be a part of a team that puts God first and made prayer a priority. Congratulations, Warriors!”

Read below to see each player’s favorite memory of the season.