Theresa Plaisance, VCHS ’10, to be honored as LSU’s 2024 SEC Legend

“After averaging 2.5 points per game as a sophomore, as a junior she led the SEC in scoring (17.0 ppg) and ranked No. 4 in the conference with 8.3 rebounds per game to go with 85 blocks, earning honorable mention WBCA All-America. In her senior season Plaisance was a midseason finalist for the Wooden Award as she produced 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, becoming the first Tiger since Sylvia Fowles to average 15+ points and 7+ rebounds per game.

“Plaisance still holds a tie of the LSU single-game block record with nine at Alabama as a senior. She was a two-time All-SEC First Team and helped LSU reach the NCAA Tournament in each of her final three seasons, including a Sweet 16 runs in 2013 and 2014.

“Plaisance went on to be elected in the 2014 WNBA Draft by the Tulsa Shock with the 27th overall pick in the third round. In 2022 she won a WNBA Championship and a Commissioner’s Cup with the Las Vegas Aces.”