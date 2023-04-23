Thibodaux and Houma Christian baseball teams move on to Regionals, joining VCH, EDW

In Bi-district games this weekend, three local schools played for a chance to move on to Regional games.

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

Thibodaux v. South Terrebonne

In the local match-up between Thibodaux and South Terrebonne, Thibodaux won the first game (10-9). The next game went to South Terrebonne (8-7), forcing a third game on Saturday afternoon. Thibodaux won the final game (7-1).

They will face Barbe next weekend in regionals in another Best of 3 series.

DIVISION III (Select)

Houma Christian v. Haynes Academy

Houma Christian won two games straight against Haynes Academy. Thursday’s final score was 5-1 in 7 innings. Friday’s final score was 8-0 in 7 innings.

They will face St. Charles next week in the regional round.

DIVISION II (Select)

Both Vandebilt and E.D. White received Byes in the first round.

Vandebilt will face The Willow School in Regionals.

E.D. White will face Bolton in Regionals.