Thibodaux-based sisters place at the Mississippi Legends 37 Youth Rodeo

Congratulations to Thibodaux-based cowgirls Jenna and Jessie Scrivner, who recently took home several awards at the Legends 37 Youth Rodeo in Mississippi!

Jenna, age 16, was named the Reserve Champion in Breakaway Roping in the 14-18 age group. Jessie, age 13, was named Reserve Champion in Breakaway Roping, Champion in Goat Tying, and Reserve Champion in All-Around in the 10-13 age group. Scores determining the champions are cumulative over the course of the rodeo season.

“This was Jessie’s first year and Jenna’s second year participating in the rodeo. Jenna also recently tore her ACL and had to undergo surgery, which took her out of most of last rodeo season,” explained Cassie Scrivner, Jessie and Jenna’s mother. “We could not be more proud of our girls. They put in so much work to get this far, and we are so happy to see them succeed.”

Both Jenna and Jessie are homeschooled, and Cassie explained they spend most of their days outside perfecting their skills. “They have the flexibility to complete their schoolwork, and also spend most of their time outside in the barn tending to chores and working with the animals,” said Cassie. “We are grateful they are able to do this and pursue their passion for it.” As of now, both sisters are looking forward to what the next rodeo season will bring!

Congratulations to Jessie and Jenna Scrivner for their achievements!