Thibodaux High School senior Dylan Albert named 82.5 kg Male Raw Champion at the USA Powerlifting High School National Championship

Congratulations to Thibodaux High School senior Dylan Albert, who was named 82.5 kg Male Raw Champion at the USA Powerlifting High School National Championship in Baton Rouge!

Dylan finished Nationals with a 589.7 lbs Squat, a 319.7 lbs Bench, and a 600.8 lbs Deadlift, for a total score of 1510.2 lbs. Results are converted from kg to lbs.

“It felt great to accomplish this, especially with the bitter taste of defeat last year made me want to win even more,” explained Dylan, who placed 4th in the National Championships last season. “I’ve been training for a long time and was confident, but now that I’ve done it, it just feels even better and I want to keep going.”

Dylan has several powerlifting titles, including holding three state records, 1st Place at the Bayou Regionals (breaking three regional records), and 1st Place at LHSPLA States (while becoming the first 181 lbs lifter to win LHSPLA State Raw against two equipped competitors). Dylan will go on to compete on April 20, 2024 in New Orleans at the Powerlifting America High School Championships, and hopes to one day represent Team USA on the IPF stage.

Congratulations, Dylan!