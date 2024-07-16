Thibodaux Recreation Youth Flag Football Open for Registration

Thibodaux Recreation Flag Football is now accepting registrations for boys and girls aged 7-12 for the upcoming season, which will run from September to October 2024.

Registration will be open until August 8, 2024. For those unable to register in person before the deadline, online registration will remain open until August 12, 2024. There are three ways to register:

1.) In-person registration is available at the Peltier Park Recreation Building, Monday – Friday, from 8:00 AM to Noon and from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Payment can be made in cash, by check, Visa, or MasterCard at the service window.

2.) A registration form can be printed online at www.ci.thibodaux.la.us and mailed with payment to City of Thibodaux, Recreation Dept., PO Box 5418, Thibodaux LA, 70302. Checks should be made payable to ‘City of Thibodaux’.

3.) Online registration is available at www.ci.thibodaux.la.us.

The season will run from September to October 2024. The registration fee is $30, with a late registration fee of $40, applicable only if there is availability on teams.

For more information about registering your child, volunteering for coaching, or sponsoring a team, please contact the City of Thibodaux Parks & Recreation Department at (985) 446-7235.