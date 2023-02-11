Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center to host UCA Tryout Prep Clinic

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center will host a Tryout Prep Clinic in conjunction with Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA). The clinic is designed for students in grades 6 -12, and will allow participants to enter school cheerleading squad tryouts with confidence. 


Taught by UCA staff, the clinic will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center. Check in will begin at noon. The Tryout Prep Clinic will include training on motions, and jumps, as well as learning a cheer, and a short dance. Students will also participate in a mock tryout.

The cost is $52 per student. Registration can be completed online.

