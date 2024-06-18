Thibodaux Regional RISE 13U volleyball team places 2nd at National Championship

Congratulations to the Thibodaux Regional RISE 13U volleyball team, who recently finished as Runner-Up Champions at the AAU Nationals in Orlando!

Coached by Sandy Fussell and Kennedy Breaux, the young team went 13-1 at the national championship, placing 2nd overall out of 161 teams in the division.

“It was an awesome experience. The girls have really learned to play together and the chemistry is just wonderful,” said Coach Sandy. “We were challenged quite a few times with 3 set matches, but always found a way to pull through. To come out 2nd among all those other teams is an amazing accomplishment for the girls. I know they will look back at this and remember who phenomenally they played and what a great weekend it was.”

Congratulations to the Thibodaux Regional RISE 13U volleyball team for this amazing accomplishment!