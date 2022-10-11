Thibodaux Regional RISE to host Volleyball Club tryouts

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced it will host tryouts for its RISE Volleyball Club for the 2022-2023 season on Sunday, October 23, and Sunday, November 13. Tryouts are open to boys and girls of all ages.

Sunday October 23 – Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center

10U Tryouts: Registration – 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Skills evaluations – 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Facility Tour: 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

11U: Tryouts: Registration- 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Skills evaluations: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Facility tour: 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

12U: Tryouts: Registration: 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Skills evaluations: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Facility tour: 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

13U: Tryouts: Registration: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Skills evaluations: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Facility tour: 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

14U: Tryouts: Registration: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Skills evaluation: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Facility tour: 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Sunday, November 13 – Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center

15U: Tryouts: Registrations: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Skills evaluations: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Facility tour: 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

16U: Tryouts: Registration: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Skills evaluations: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Facility tour: 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

17/18U: Tryouts: Registration: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Skills evaluation: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Facility tour: 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



“Thibodaux Regional RISE is dedicated to helping young athletes ages 10-18 receive advanced training to grow and excel in personal strength and fitness in order to complete in local, regional, and national volleyball competitions,” reads a statement from RISE. For more information on registration for tryouts, the selection process, and club fees and policies, visit the league on Facebook.