Thibodaux Regional RISE to host Volleyball Club tryouts

October 11, 2022
October 11, 2022

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced it will host tryouts for its RISE Volleyball Club for the 2022-2023 season on Sunday, October 23, and Sunday, November 13. Tryouts are open to boys and girls of all ages.

Sunday October 23 – Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center


  • 10U Tryouts: 
    • Registration – 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • Skills evaluations – 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
    • Facility Tour: 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • 11U: Tryouts:
    • Registration- 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
    • Skills evaluations: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Facility tour: 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • 12U: Tryouts:
    • Registration: 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Skills evaluations: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    • Facility tour: 1:30 p.m. to  2:00 p.m.
  • 13U: Tryouts:
    • Registration: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    • Skills evaluations: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    • Facility tour: 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • 14U: Tryouts:
    • Registration: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    • Skills evaluation: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    • Facility tour: 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 13 – Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center

  • 15U: Tryouts:
    • Registrations: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
    • Skills evaluations: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
    • Facility tour: 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • 16U: Tryouts:
    • Registration: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
    • Skills evaluations: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • Facility tour: 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • 17/18U: Tryouts:
    • Registration: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • Skills evaluation: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • Facility tour: 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Thibodaux Regional RISE is dedicated to helping young athletes ages 10-18 receive advanced training to grow and excel in personal strength and fitness in order to complete in local, regional, and national volleyball competitions,” reads a statement from RISE. For more information on registration for tryouts, the selection process, and club fees and policies, visit the league on Facebook.

