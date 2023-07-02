The heat is on at the Rise Above the Net co-ed beach volleyball tournament

Thibodaux Regional Rise Volleyball Club will host its first beach volleyball tournament on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The doubles co-ed tournament, Rise Above the Net, will feature a morning and afternoon wave for 12U-18+ and is open to the public. The schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. Morning Wave: 12U, 13U, 14U

3 p.m. Afternoon Wave: 15U, 16U, 17U 18+

The tournament will take place at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex, and the cost is $25 per player. Players do not need to be a member of the Sports Complex or RISE Volleyball Club. Register online by July 10. The initial schedule will be emailed on July 12 and is subject to change. Follow Thibodaux Regional Rise Volleyball Club on Facebook for updates.

Thibodaux Regional RISE Volleyball Club is dedicated to the pursuit of personal growth and development by providing advanced technical training and tactical instruction in a positive, competitive learning environment.