Thibodaux RISE 14U Volleyball Team finishes third in Bayou Regional Championship

Congratulations to the Thibodaux Regional RISE 14U Volleyball Team for finishing their travel season in third place at the Bayou Regional Volleyball Championship! The girls also finished their season in the Top 5 for all 8 tournaments they played, as well as coming home with gold three times during the championship weekend.

“When we started back in December, we knew it would be a work in progress,” said head coach Sandy Fussell. “The girls worked extremely hard during every practice, they gelled as a group and had amazing chemistry within the team, and I think every time they took the court they got a little better. We are all feeling really good about the way we finished up this season. It was a great group of young ladies to work with and that’s really all a coach can ask for.” Sandy Fussell has been coaching volleyball for more than 40 years and was recently inducted into the LHSAA Hall of Fame for her impressive accomplishments throughout her time as coach.

For more information about Thibodaux Regional RISE Volleyball, please visit their Facebook or website. Congratulations to the 14U team for a great end to their season!