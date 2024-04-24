Three local cheer teams place at 2024 Allstar World Championship in Orlando

Three teams from local gym Xtreme Athletix recently placed at the 2024 Allstar World Championship in Orlando this weekend, after receiving full and partially-paid bids to compete!

Team Red Legends placed 23rd out of over 80 teams and Team Genesis placed 2nd out of over 60 teams.

Team Shimmer in particular fought the hardest battle, explained Coach Bridget Landry, competing against gyms 200+ people larger than them and still coming out on top. The team of athletes ages 8-11 fought from 28th place to finish 14th in the world during finals.

“We are very, very, very proud of our girls. To not only have our teams receive bids to the Allstar World Championship, but to also move onto finals and finish in the top rankings is amazing,” continued Landry. “It was a very long and emotional week, but the coaches and parents are absolutely wonderful with the kids the whole time. The girls have been working so hard and we could not have been prouder.”

For more information about Xtreme Athletix, please visit their Facebook page. Congratulations to the Red Legends, Genesis, and Shimmer for their placements!