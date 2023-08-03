Three local student athletes set to compete at ISF U15 Gymnasiade in Rio de Janeiro

The spotlight will soon turn towards Rio de Janeiro as the International School Sport Federation (ISF) U15 Gymnasiade kicks off from August 19 – 27, 2023. This international sporting event will include elite student athletes from around the globe competing in 22 different sports, including three para sports. Among the distinguished roster of athletes, Thibodaux Regional Swim Team proudly announced the selection three extraordinary talents to represent the United States in Brazil. Ryli Cazenave from Vacherie, along with Luke Husbands and James Cundiff, both from Thibodaux, have secured their spots in the prestigious event.

“The event will not only showcase thrilling displays of athleticism but also provide an opportunity for cultural exchange and lifelong memories,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional Swim Team. “These exceptional student athletes are ready to showcase their talent and compete alongside representatives from various countries worldwide. Let’s rally behind them and wish our swimmers the very best in their pursuit of victory!”

Links will be provided to watch the completion live as the event approaches. Follow the Thibodaux Regional Swim Team on Facebook for more information.