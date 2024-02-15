THS senior signs letter of intent to play baseball at Coastal Alabama Community College

Congratulations to Thibodaux High School senior Tucker Carlos, who recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Coastal Alabama Community College beginning in the Fall of 2024.

Carlos is a returning starting infielder for the Tigers, and wishes to thank his friends, his family, his teammates, and his coaches for helping him along with the decision of where to continue his academic and athletic career.

See more photos of the signing, provided by Thibodaux High School, below. Congratulations to Tucker Carlos!