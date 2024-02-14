THS senior signs letter of intent to run Track and Cross Country for UNO

Congratulations to Terrebonne High School senior Alex Williams, who recently signed a letter of intent to run track and cross country at the University of New Orleans beginning Fall of 2024. Parish President Jason Bergeron was also present at the signing to wish Alex good luck.

“If you’re in the running circuit, you know Alex Williams. Alex has been running and winning races since he was old enough to lace up his shoes,” reads a submitted post in The Houma Times published August 23, 2024. “He has the lineage of champion runners and a marathon-running grandmother, but you’ll never hear him brag. In fact, you’ll be lucky to hear him speak. Alex’s running does all the talking. He’s quietly led Terrebonne High School for the last three years and is the reigning two-time District 7-5A Boys XC Champion.”

Alex will continue his athletic and academic career at the University of New Orleans this fall. Congratulations to Alex Williams for this accomplishment! Photos below via Terrebonne Parish High School’s Facebook.