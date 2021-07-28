Tickets to see Harlem Globetrotters at Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center now on sale

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game Tour to Houma.

The world-renowned basketball specialists will be at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center on Thursday, August 5.

Spread Game is excellence shown through basketball wizardry night after night and demonstrated through years of commitment to unsurpassed entertainment, the organization said.

“All of the NBA is playing like the Harlem Globetrotters, showcasing moves we’ve been defining for decades. The Spread Game Tour is a chance to satisfy our fans’ undeniable thirst for exceptional basketball while continuing as trailblazers in an ever-changing culture,” said Jeff Munn, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Harlem Globetrotters. “We believe our fans will be excited to be there with us as we unveil a completely transformed sports spectacular.”

The event starts at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased HERE.

About the Harlem Globetrotters

The originators of basketball style, influencers on today’s game, and skilled athletes of the highest order, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission to spread game and bring entertainment to the world continues to drive them today. The Globetrotters are basketball innovators who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk, and invented the half-court hook shot. For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have exhibited Black excellence on and off the court, entertaining, inspiring, and uniting families. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.