TPCG re-opens Southland Field at Big Joe Teuton Park, hosts first college baseball game in Houma in 13 years

This past Sunday, February 18, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand re-opening of the Southland Field at Big Joe Teuton Park.

John Melvin University from Crowley, Louisiana and Coastal Alabama College from Bay Minette, Alabama then faced off in the first college baseball game in Houma in over 13 years.

Se photos, provided by the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, below. For more information, please visit TPCG’s Facebook page.