TPCG recognizes Terrebonne Parish U10 and U12 World Biddy Champions

During their regular meeting on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Council recognized the Terrebonne Parish Recreation U10 and U12 Girls Biddy Basketball Teams, who recently won their categories at the World Biddy Tournament.

“The Terrebonne Parish President and Parish Council do hereby recognize and commend the Terrebonne Parish Recreation U10 and U12 Girls Biddy Basketball Teams,” reads an official Certificate of Recognition from TPCG, “For their hard work and dedication towards winning the World Biddy Tournament held on March 15-19, 2024, hosted by the Jefferson Parish Westbank Recreation Department.”

The two local teams were in attendance at the meeting to receive their Certificates of Recognition.

Congratulations to these two teams for their achievement!

