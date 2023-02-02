TPR accepting registration for kids recreation basketball, baseball and softball

Terrebonne Parish Recreation announced that registration for pre-prep basketball, baseball and softball is open. Registration for the 2023 pre-prep basketball is open until Friday, February 17, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. and registration for baseball and softball is open through Friday, March 3, 2023, at 4 p.m. Registration will only be available online at TPREC.ORG. No late registration will be accepted.
Pre-Prep basketball:
To register, visit TPREC.ORG. Visitors should click on the activities or registration tabs, create an account, add players, and register for the sport. Age questions, software or registration issues and other general questions should be directed to TPR staff at (985)873-6584.
Caoches are also needed for all sports! Please contact TPR at (985) 873-6584 or tprec@tpcg.org for coaching information.