TPR accepting registration for kids recreation basketball, baseball and softball

To register, visit TPREC.ORG. Visitors should click on the activities or registration tabs, create an account, add players, and register for the sport. Age questions, software or registration issues and other general questions should be directed to TPR staff at (985)873-6584.

Caoches are also needed for all sports! Please contact TPR at (985) 873-6584 or tprec@tpcg.org for coaching information.