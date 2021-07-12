TPR Announces 2021 Softball Pitcher/Catcher Extended Practice Sessions

Terrebonne Parish Recreation (TPR) announced the 2021 Softball Pitcher/Catcher Extended Practice Sessions. There will be two sessions offered, which last two days a week for four weeks throughout the months of July and August.

The sessions are free to girls who registered for the 2021 Terrebonne Parish Recreation softball season, and registration is required. The participants, pitchers and catchers, must register together as a pair, and they will cycle through sessions together as a dedicated two-person match-up. The pitcher/catcher pair should be paired with the same age-appropriate group, and sessions are limited to ten pitcher/catcher pairs per session.

Registration is available in-person at the Government Tower, and both the pitcher and catcher need to be present. When registering, choose Softball Camp “GREEN” for Tuesday and Thursday schedule or Softball Camp “GOLD” for Wednesday and Friday schedule. Participants are asked to include a valid email address and must have participated in a 2021 team. Once 2021 participation is verified, participants will receive an email with the specific details. The advise that Yahoo email users may have to check the “junk mail” folder.

Registration began today, Monday, July 12, at 8:00 AM. Registration will close once each session fills with the 10 participating two-person sets or on Thursday, July 22, whichever comes first. Sessions to be offered are: Tuesdays & Thursdays from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM (GREEN)

Or Wednesdays & Fridays from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM (GOLD).

The following is the released camp plan:

Session 1: Discuss fundamentals, warm-up, and a baseline evaluation of the pitchers/catchers (form, speed, technique).

Session 2: Warm-up, wrist whip, 1/2 motion pitch, step/drag on powerline, evaluate progress.

Session 3: Segments of sessions 1 & 2 to warm up, move to full motion pitching from appropriate distance to evaluate progress.

Session 4: Segments of sessions 1,2 & 3 to warm up, full pitching form, swing back, stride, what’s legal, what’s not.

Session 5: Segments of sessions 1,2 & 3 to warm up, full pitching form, evaluate techniques, make adjustments.

Session 6 & 7: Segments of sessions 1,2 & 3 to warm up, full pitching form, progress, or re-visit mechanics.

Session 8: Segments of sessions 1,2 & 3 to warm up, full pitching form, final pitching assessment (form, speed, technique).

Softball Camp GREEN:

Tuesday, July 27 – Session 1 – 7 PM to 8:30 PM

Thursday, July 29 – Session 2 – 7 PM to 8:30 PM

Tuesday, August 3 – Session 3 – 7 PM to 8:30 PM

Thursday, August 5- Session 4 – 7 PM to 8:30 PM

Tuesday, August 10- Session 5– 7 PM to 8:30 PM

Thursday, August 12 – Session 6 – 7 PM to 8:30 PM

Tuesday, August 17 – Session 7 – 7 PM to 8:30 PM

Thursday, August 19- Session 8 – 7 PM to 8:30 PM

Softball Camp GOLD:

Wednesday, July 28 – Session 1 – 6 PM to 7:30 PM

Friday, July 30 – Session 2 – 6 PM to 7:30 PM

Wednesday, August 4 – Session 3 – 6 PM to 7:30 PM

Friday, August 6- Session 4 – 6 PM to 7:30 PM

Wednesday, August 11- Session 5– 6 PM to 7:30 PM

Friday, August 13 – Session 6 – 6 PM to 7:30 PM

Wednesday, August 18 – Session 7 – 6 PM to 7:30 PM

Friday, August 20- Session 8 – 6 PM to 7:30 PM

For more information and to follow updates, visit http://www.tprec.org/ or follow them on Facebook.