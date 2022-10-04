TPR Announces Opening of Training League Basketball Registration

October 4, 2022
October 4, 2022

Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced the opening of Training League Basketball registration for boys and girls ages five and six.



Registration is now open and will close on Friday, October 28 at 4:00 p.m. No late registration will be offered, so it is encouraged that you register as soon as possible. The league is offered to five and six-year-old athletes on Saturday mornings and is a five-week program. Terrebonne Parish Rec staff will serve as coaches for this league.

All registrations will be required to be completed online at tprec.org with a birth certificate uploaded for age verification, regardless of prior registrations. No paper registration forms will be accepted. TPR encourages you to please use the new online registration system announcement from last week to set up your family account and add participants.

Heidi Guidry
