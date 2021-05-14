TPR Flag Football Registration opens Monday

Registration for the Terrebonne Parish Recreation (TPR) 2021 Flag Football Season opens on Monday, May 17.

TPR is offering three leagues for the sport: Peewee League (ages 7-8), Jr. Varsity League (ages 9-10) and Varsity League (ages 11-12).

Parents can sign up their children via tprec.org or the TPR kiosk in the Terrebonne Parish Government Tower.

Registration closes on June 21, and games begin on July 24.

TPR also said coaches are needed and anyone interested can contact recreation staff at 985-873-6584 to sign up.