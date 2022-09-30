TPR launches online registration system

Terrebonne Parish Recreation announced the launch of its new registration system, an online portal powered by CivicRec. TPR released a statement discussing the convenience and quick access to the new portal will provide both staff and parents.

“The new system will allow recreation staff to access online registrations, assign players to teams, create game schedules, assign the schedule to available facilities and streamline paperwork and waiver collection for electronic filing for all participating athletes. This will be a huge improvement to our organization of leagues and assignment capabilities to better serve the residents of Terrebonne Parish,” reads a statement from TPR.

The recreation center provided a list of requirements and regulations for parents to follow registration:

Terrebonne Parish Recreation requires all interested athletes to be registered online at TPREC.ORG. There will no longer be a registration option by paper form. All athletes will be required to register electronically by computer or mobile device in order to be assigned a team and game schedule.

Any returning athlete that has previously registered online or by paper form will be required to register online in the new system, upload a birth certificate for age verification (regardless of past verification) through a newly created account.

Once an account is created and age verification complete, sports registrations will be possible by simply choosing sport, participant and checking out to empty the cart.

Don’t wait until the last minute to register! Create accounts and add participants early to avoid delays and failed registrations later.

Effective immediately, late registrations will not be possible as the computer program will begin to assign teams and create schedules as soon as registration periods end. We will be unable to add late registrations to be processed and assigned once league assignments start following registration close. Again, no late registration can be offered for any sport once the league assignments process starts.