TPSD to host free student-athlete physical session

On Saturday, May 13 from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Terrebonne Parish School District will host a free student-athlete physical session in the H.L. Bourgeois High School Gym. Physicals will be carried out by Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute and Haydel Family Practice.

Each participating local school has been assigned a specific time to attend. The times are as follows:

H.L. Bourgeois High School and Evergreen Jr. High School : 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

: 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Vandebilt Catholic High School : 9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m. Terrebonne High School and Houma Junior High School: 9:20 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

9:20 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. Houma Christian School: 9:50 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

9:50 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. South Terrebonne High School and Lacache Middle School: 10:00 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.

10:00 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. Ellender Memorial High School, Oaklawn Middle School, and Grand Caillou Middle School: 10:25 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

10:25 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Covenant Christian Academy: 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

For more information, please call Terrebonne Parish School District at (985) 876-7400 or email info@tpsd.org.