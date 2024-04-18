Two local students compete at LHSAA State Gymnastics Meet

Congratulations to South Terrebonne High School senior Kadynce Garza and Vandebilt Catholic High School 8th grader Charlie Gottschalk, who represented Terrebonne Parish at the LHSAA State Gymnastics Meet on April 13, 2024.

Garza finished 9th in the state with an overall score of 37.650, and finished 3rd in beam, with a score of 9.800.

Gottschalk tied for 16th place in her division, with an overall score of 37.225, and tied for 5th in floor, with a score of 9.375. This was her first high school gymnastics competition.

“All of the credit for these accomplishments needs to go to Kadynce and her parents,” said Archie Adams, STHS Athletic Director. “She trains independently off campus, and has done a wonderful job two years in a row– including a top 10 finish in her division this year. I am very impressed with the work she has put into the sport.”

“It was exciting to have Charlie represent Vandebilt Catholic at the State Gymnastics Meet. As an 8th grader, she is extremely talented and handled the pressure of a state competition very well,” said Kayla Vicknair, VCHS Athletic Director. “It has been a few years since we have had an athlete compete in gymnastics, and I hope we can continue to grow the sport.”

Congratulations to these two local athletes for their performances!