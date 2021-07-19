Two Southland Hogs teams heading to Dixie World Series after dominating state tournament

Two Southland Hogs teams will represent Louisiana at the Dixie World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana this weekend.

The organization’s Blue 17U and Red 19U squads recently dominated at the Dixie State Tournament in Winnsboro, Louisiana.

In the pre-majors tournament, 17U — led by head coach Tristan Rogers — went 3-0 while outscoring their opponents 28-3, securing a spot in the Dixie Pre-Majors World Series.

The 19U team found similar success. While outsourcing the opposition 16-6, they, too, with 3-0 to book their trip to Sterlington in the majors bracket.

“The guys were really focused on what they need to do and played the game the right way,” said Joe Teuton, 19U coach. “We pitched really well enough, and we were fortunate enough to come out on top.”

Teuton added that winning the state championships is like “icing on the cake,” as Southland’s primary goal remains bringing home the world series titles.

For the upcoming competition, both state champion squads will enter a 12-team bracket with some of the top traveling baseball teams from Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Virginia, among other states in the South. “In years past, South Carolina has been really tough. Arkansas has been really good. Monroe, Louisiana, the host team, is usually really good,” Teuton noted.

The Houma-based Southland Hogs organization features teams with some of the best young athletes in the Bayou Region and has earned numerous state and world series titles.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to win [Dixie World Series] a couple of times, and hopefully, we can keep that same tradition and our guys can keep this momentum up. Hopefully, we’re looking at another banner year at the end of [this] week,” Teuton said. “We just gotta focus on the fundamental stuff — throw strikes, catch the ball. If we do the routine stuff, we are in really good shape at the end because we’ve got some really good players.”