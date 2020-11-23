Vandebilt advances in football playoffs due to opponent’s forfeit

The Vandebilt Catholic Terriers are advancing to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association LHSAA Division II Quarterfinals.

No. 6 Vandebilt was scheduled to play No. 11 Haynes Academy at home this Friday for the first round of the playoffs; however, the Yellow Jackets forfeited their game. According to reports, a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Terriers now await the winner of No. 3 Univerity Lab vs. No. 14 Evangel Christian.