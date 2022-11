The Vandebilt Catholic Boys Cross Country team has placed third in the Division II State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!

Congratulations to these individuals for placing:

1 Avery Morgan – 16:09.8

16. Wyatt Bonvillian – 17:07.8

19. Hunter Elijah – 17:10.3

26. Joseph Savoie – 17:32.7

33. Robert Galinsky – 17:51.8

37. Jaiden Leblanc – 18:04.9

100. Kurt Richoux – 20:12.3