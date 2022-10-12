Vandebilt Catholic & East Coast Sox “More Than Baseball” Machine Pitch Camp Runs on Oct. 17

Join Vandebilt Catholic and East Coast Sox on Monday, October 17 for “More Than Baseball” Machine Pitch Camp!

The camp will be held at Vandebilt’s baseball facility from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The camp is for sixth, seventh, and eighth graders and registration is $100. The camp’s coaches will feature former collegiate baseball head coach from ULM, LSU, and N. Florida Smoke Laval along with former MLB scout for the Royals and Marlins, Mark Willoughby.

The purpose of the machine pitch camp is to encourage contact and continuous action on the field. According to the camp’s registration form, the goal is for the ball to be in play on a consistent basis allowing for high repetitions at game speed, baserunning, and more at-bats for hitters. “The more repetitions at game speed, the more comfortable players become defensively. The aim is to complement traditional gameplay and provide opportunities to

work on weaknesses without fear of making mistakes,” the description reads.

For more information, email emenard@htdiocese.org or mwilloughby@eastcoastbaseball.org.

Click here to download the registration form.