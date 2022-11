The Vandebilt Catholic Girls Cross Country team has won Division II State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!

Congratulations to these individuals for placing:

1 Brynn Kelso – 18:34.1

5. Logan Hamilton – 19:30.0

8. Olivia Hatch – 19:53.3

16. Kate Magee – 20:50.4

17. Blair Bourg – 20:50.6

19. Charlotte Chesnut – 20:59.0

49. Gracean Schexnayder – 23:02.1

Laura Seibert was also recognized for LHSAA Academic All-State!