Vandebilt Catholic High School appoints new head boys soccer coach

Vandebilt Catholic is pleased to announce the appointment of its new head boys soccer coach. Mr. Christopher Staszak has been chosen to lead the Vandebilt Catholic boys soccer program for the 2023-2024 school year.

Staszak has nearly 10 years of coaching experience in both U.S. Youth and Louisiana High School soccer programs. He has a Masters of Education in English and Sports Administration from Northwestern State University. From 2015 to 2022, Staszak was the Vandebilt Catholic Head Boys JV Soccer Coach, as well as assistant coach to the Varsity team. This past year he served VCHS as the Head Boys Jr. High Soccer Coach. Over the years, Staszak has been a part of many winning teams, including Division III Louisiana High School State Championships in 2016 and 2018, as well as State Runner-Up in 2020 and 2022. He also helped coach the U.S. Youth Soccer U18 team to a Southern Regional Championship win, as well as 3rd place in the National Tournament in 2022.

Staszak stated, “I am excited and honored to be the new Vandebilt Catholic Head Boys Soccer Coach. I look forward to continuing the winning tradition that the program has achieved.”

Kayla Vicknair, VCHS Athletic Director added, “We are excited to have Coach Chris direct our boys soccer program. Chris has been a part of the soccer program for several years in many different roles and knows what it takes to be successful. His coaching philosophy aligns with the mission of Vandebilt Catholic and the teachings of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart and we know he will be a great role model for our student-athletes.”

We would like to thank Coach Kevin Champagne who retired from the VCHS Boys soccer program at the end of the 22-23 season. We appreciate all his dedication and support of Vandebilt Catholic throughout the years and wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter.

Vandebilt Catholic High School congratulates Christopher Staszak for his new role at Vandebilt Catholic and dedication to the school’s student-athletes.