Vandebilt Catholic High School appoints new head volleyball coach

Vandebilt Catholic is pleased to announce the appointment of its new head volleyball coach. Latashia Wise-Jackson has been chosen to lead the Vandebilt Catholic volleyball program for the 2023-2024 school year.

Wise-Jackson graduated from Assumption High School and then attended Xavier University, where she played basketball. She earned her degree in Psychology and Business Administration in 2010 and then began her coaching career with Vandebilt Catholic, back in 2011. She then spent the next seven years at Central Catholic in Morgan City, where she earned many accolades including semi-final appearances and several district titles. In 2020, the team earned a state Runner-Up title, and she was awarded All-State Coach of the Year.

Wise-Jackson has spent the last 3 years teaching and coaching at St. Mary’s Dominican High School, where she has helped lead the volleyball team to two straight LHSAA Championships. In 2022, she earned the Assistant Coach of the Year title. Wise-Jackson is married to Christopher Jackson and they have one son, Carson Jackson. This will be her twelfth year teaching.

Wise-Jackson stated, “I’m excited about returning with the hopes to keep Vandebilt Catholic’s winning tradition going. It’s going to be tough following in the footsteps of Coach Greg, who I have the utmost respect, but I look forward to working hard and seeing what the future of Vandebilt Catholic volleyball holds.”

Kayla Vicknair, VCHS Athletic Director added, “I’m very happy to welcome Coach Jackson back to Vandebilt Catholic. She brings quality experience, as a coach and leader to our volleyball program. I know she will be a great role model for our players, both on and off the court.”

Vandebilt Catholic High School congratulates Latashia Wise-Jackson in her new role at Vandebilt Catholic and her commitment to Catholic education and dedication to student-athletes.

For more information, please contact Katie Anderson, Director of Communications at kanderson@htdiocese.org or 985-580-1868.