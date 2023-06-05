Vandebilt Catholic High School to form first wrestling team in school history

Local coaches Brent Ragas and Bebe Wood have officially announced that they are starting Vandebilt Catholic High School’s first ever wrestling team for the 2023-2024 school year! Vandebilt Catholic High will join Terrebonne High as the second school in Terrebonne Parish to have an official wrestling team.

“There has been some interest expressed over the last couple of years In starting a wrestling team at Vandebilt,” said Ragas. “Coty Knoblock at Terrebonne High formed the first wrestling team in the parish recently, which helped pave the way for us at Vandebilt– our hope is that more schools in the area will follow.” Ragas has wrestled competitively for most of his life, and the Vandebilt wrestling will be his first experience formally coaching the sport. “Wrestling has been a part of my whole life,” continued Ragas. “When I saw that there was a need for a coach at Vandebilt, Wood and I were excited to step up and take it on.” Wood and Ragas will serve as co-coaches.

Practices for the new Vandebilt wrestling team will be held during the summer months at Evolution Training Martial Arts every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m, Friday at 6:00 p.m, and Sunday at 10:00 a.m. Interested students are welcome to attend as many practices as possible each week. As Ragas reminded his future wrestlers on Facebook, “More mat time means better wrestlers!”

If you are a Vandebilt student or an 8th grader at a surrounding school who will be attending Vandebilt, and are interested in more information about joining the Vandebilt wrestling team, please contact Brent Ragas via his Facebook or email brentragas@msn.com.