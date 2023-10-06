Vandebilt Catholic High School wins Junior High Football Parish Championship

Congratulations to the Vandebilt Catholic High School Junior High football team, who won their Parish Championship against Oaklawn Middle School last night! The Terriers took home the win with a score of 41-22 after an undefeated season.

“Our team was so excited about the win. I’m sure a lot of the boys had sleepless nights,” chuckled coach Matt Pregeant. “I think we all knew how special our team was from the very beginning, and it is a huge accomplishment to go undefeated against other talented teams in the parish. The boys just kept pushing, trusting the process, putting in the work, and it paid off. I tell them that everyone wants to be a champion, but not everyone is willing to do what it takes to become one– but they worked so hard, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.” Coach Pregeant has been with the Vandebilt Terriers for 2 years as of this season.

The Vandebilt Catholic High School 8th-grade football season came to a close with the Parish Championship win, but the team will play one more non-district game to get more playing time and experience before the year is over. Congratulations to all the athletes on the team for their hard work in winning the Parish Championship and finishing with an undefeated season!

VCHS JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL TEAM ROSTER