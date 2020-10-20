Vandebilt Catholic XC comes out on top at Terrebonne Parish Championship

Tuesday afternoon, local high schools competed in the Terrebonne Parish Cross Country Championship at Terrebonne High School.

In the girls race, the Vandebilt Catholic Terriers came out on top with a score of 17 points.

Vandebilt Cross Country Coach David Malone said the Terrebonne Parish Championship is always special. “It’s local rivals; it’s that pride, in a way,” he said.

“Our girls are very good, and we’re aiming for another state championship,” he said after the girls’ scores came in. “And today was another step towards that.”

The Lady Terriers were led by Brynn Kelso, who had a time of 19:42.28 and placed first in the race. Second went to Logan Hamilton, and third went to Madison Richoux, both from Vandebilt.

In the boys event, the Vandebilt Catholic Terriers secured first place with a score of 28 points.

Antonio Delgado of Houma Christian placed first with a time of 17:43.22. Following behind in second was Thomas Thompson of Vandebilt Catholic with a time of 17:57.71. Vandebilt’s Wyatt Bonvillain finished third with a time of 18:26.29.

Mary Ditch assisted with this story.

