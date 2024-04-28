Vandebilt Softball wins Division II Select State Title

LPSO announced upcoming Rape Aggression Defense Course
April 28, 2024
Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Red Grouper
April 28, 2024
LPSO announced upcoming Rape Aggression Defense Course
April 28, 2024
Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Red Grouper
April 28, 2024

Vandebilt Catholic High School won the State Championship in Division II Select!

 

#2 Vandebilt defeated #1 Buckeye on Saturday afternoon with a final score of 7-3.


 

The Lady Terriers defeated #3 Archbishop Hannan on Friday evening in the semifinals with a final score of 2-1 to make their way to the championship game.

 

This State Championship is the 15th in the school’s history.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Team Genesis

April 24, 2024

Three local cheer teams place at 2024 Allstar World Championship in Orlando

Read more