Vandebilt Softball wins Division II Select State Title

LPSO announced upcoming Rape Aggression Defense CourseApril 28, 2024
Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Red GrouperApril 28, 2024
Vandebilt Catholic High School won the State Championship in Division II Select!
#2 Vandebilt defeated #1 Buckeye on Saturday afternoon with a final score of 7-3.
The Lady Terriers defeated #3 Archbishop Hannan on Friday evening in the semifinals with a final score of 2-1 to make their way to the championship game.
This State Championship is the 15th in the school’s history.