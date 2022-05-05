Vandebilt Terrier Baseball Moves into Quarterfinals this Week

Congratulations to the Terrier Baseball team for defeating Liberty in the regional round of playoffs!

The Vandebilt Catholic High School team will move into the quarterfinals this week with the best two out of three against St. Michael the Archangel. The first game will be Friday, May 6, at 6:00 p.m. The second game will be Saturday, May 6, at 11:00 a.m. followed by game three if needed. Games will take place at the school’s diamond.

Come support the Terriers! Admission is $10 and no Terrier Club Passes or Free Student ID Entry will be accepted at playoff games.