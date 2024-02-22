VCH, EDW girls high school basketball teams head to Quarterfinals

basketball

Local girls high school basketball teams are headed to Quarterfinals! Good Luck girls!!

 

Division II (Select)


#4 E.D. White v. #5 Bunkie (Thurs., 6:00 PM @ E.D. White)

#2 Vandebilt v. #7 Teurlings Catholic (Thurs., 6:00 PM @ VCH)

 

 

Mary Ditch

