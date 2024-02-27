VCH Girls Basketball forfeits in semifinals due to ineligible player

Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie announces their 2024 Boucherie Queen!February 27, 2024
Please see the below statement from Vandebilt Catholic principal, Ginny Medina-Hamilton:
“Vandebilt Catholic High inadvertently allowed a student athlete to participate as a member of our girls basketball team who did not meet the academic requirements of the LHSAA for the close of the fall semester. This error was discovered during routine grade checks, and Vandebilt self-reported to the LHSAA as is our responsibility. Because Vandebilt played an ineligible player, Vandebilt is removed from further post-season play.”
As a result, Madison Prep will advance to the Division II Select State Championship Game.