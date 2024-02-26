VCH girls basketball moves on to semifinals!

Vandebilt Catholic Girls Basketball team is headed to the semifinals!

In Division II (Select), the #2 Terriers defeated the #7 Rebels on Thursday night with a final score of 33 – 69.

Vandebilt moves on the the Marsh Madness Semifinals this week. They will play #3 Madison Prep on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 4:30 PM at the University Center in Hammond.

Across the bracket from Vandebilt, #4 E.D. White lost to #5 Bunkie on Thursday evening with a final score of 42 – 35. Congratulations to the Cardinals on a great season!