VCHS Appoints Head Football Coach, Names New Athletic Director

Vandebilt Catholic is pleased to announce the appointment of its new head football coach. Mr. Tommy Minton has been chosen to lead the Vandebilt Catholic football program for the 2021-2022 school year. Mrs. Kayla Vicknair, who currently serves as assistant athletic director will assume the role of athletic director for the upcoming school year.

Minton, brings over thirty years of coaching experience with him to Vandebilt Catholic. Not long after graduating from Nicholls State University in 1987, he worked as a running backs coach for his alma mater. During his earlier career, Minton coached football at several schools in Louisiana including Sunset High School, where he also served as Head Track Coach. In 1993, he earned his first head football coach position and athletic director title at Central Catholic in Morgan City. From 1998-2013, Minton took those same roles on at Patterson High School. He returned to the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and Central Catholic in 2014 to lead the football team once again. He is a ten-time District Coach of the Year and has taken 9 teams to the quarterfinal round and beyond during his football coaching career, including 2 appearances in the LHSAA state championship. He was also named the LSWA State Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2010.

Tommy Minton has been named the seventeenth head football coach in the history of Vandebilt Catholic based on his experience, character, ability, aptitude, interview performance, and philosophy. The selection committee feels confident that he will not only exemplify positive leadership but will also promote spiritual formation, which coincides with the mission of Vandebilt Catholic High School.

Ginny Medina-Hamilton, VCHS Principal shared, “Vandebilt Catholic is excited to welcome Coach Tommy Minton to our staff! His successful career as a football coach and his exemplary work in Catholic education is an incredible asset to our students, programs, school, and community.”

Jeremy Gueldner, VCHS President added, “We’re excited to add a coach of Minton’s caliber, experience and background in Catholic education to our staff.”

Current assistant athletic director, Kayla Vicknair, will continue her work in the athletic department and serve as the athletic director, beginning with the 2021-2022 school year. She has served at Vandebilt Catholic for 11 years in leadership roles including guidance counselor, resource director, and assistant principal. She has also been the cheerleading coach for the past 10 years, bringing home multiple state titles and 2 national championships.

Vicknair stated: “I am both honored and excited to serve our student-athletes and coaches of Vandebilt Catholic. As athletic director, I will strive to instill excellence in our student athletes in all facets of their lives. I will continue to foster a program that inspires young people to be the best version of themselves athletically, academically but most important, spiritually.”

Ginny Medina-Hamilton, VCHS Principal stated, “We are so pleased to have Kayla Vicknair moving into the role of athletic director. Having served as assistant this past year, her organizational skills, passion for all things Vandebilt, and leadership have proven a true benefit to our school. We are fortunate that her continued presence in the athletic office can offer us consistency and continued growth.”

Jeremy Gueldner added, “Mrs. Vicknair has served the Vandebilt Catholic community in a number of capacities. She has a deep understanding of the mission of the school and the charism of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart. She has shown leadership ability and a commitment to excellence in developing students, staff, and coaches.”

Vandebilt Catholic High School congratulates both Tommy Minton and Kayla Vicknair for their new roles at Vandebilt Catholic and their commitment to Catholic education within the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.